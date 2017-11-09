BRIEF-Cantargia announces rights issue of sek 232 mln

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Cantargia Ab
* cantargia: combined directed issue and fully guaranteed rights issue of 232 msek for its expanded clinical program of immuno-oncology antibody can04
* Cantargia- board decided to carry out directed new share issue of about sek 101 million and a fully guaranteed rights issue of about sek 131 million
* Cantargia ab says company intends to apply for listing on nasdaq stockholm’s main market in 2018
* Cantargia ab says through issues, company receives full funding of expanded clinical development plan of its lead compound can04 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: