BRIEF-Cantargia announces rights issue of sek 232 mln
November 9, 2017 / 11:10 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

BRIEF-Cantargia announces rights issue of sek 232 mln

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Cantargia Ab

* cantargia: combined directed issue and fully guaranteed rights issue of 232 msek for its expanded clinical program of immuno-oncology antibody can04

* Cantargia- board decided to ‍carry out directed new share issue of about sek 101 million and a fully guaranteed rights issue of about sek 131 million​

* Cantargia ab says ‍company intends to apply for listing on nasdaq stockholm’s main market in 2018​

* Cantargia ab says ‍through issues, company receives full funding of expanded clinical development plan of its lead compound can04​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

