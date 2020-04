April 7 (Reuters) - Cantargia AB:

* CANTARGIA SUBMITS IND APPLICATION FOR CAN04

* CANTARGIA AB - APPLICATION FOR A US IND REGARDING ANTIBODY CAN04 HAS BEEN SUBMITTED TO US FDA

* CANTARGIA AB - IS NOW IN PROCESS OF BROADENING DEVELOPMENT ACTIVITIES AND NEXT STEP IS A PHASE IB TRIAL INVESTIGATING CAN04 IN COMBINATION WITH PEMBROLIZUMAB (KEYTRUDA(®)) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)