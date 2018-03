BRIEF-Cantel Medical Acquires Aexis Medical

March 21 (Reuters) - Cantel Medical Corp:

* CANTEL MEDICAL ACQUIRES AEXIS MEDICAL

* CANTEL MEDICAL CORP - TOTAL DEAL CONSIDERATION WAS $24.8 MILLION

* CANTEL MEDICAL CORP - ANTICIPATES DEAL TO BE MODESTLY DILUTIVE TO GAAP EPS IN BOTH FISCAL YEAR 2018 AND FISCAL YEAR 2019

* CANTEL MEDICAL CORP - ‍ ANTICIPATES DEAL TO BE NEUTRAL TO FISCAL YEAR 2018 NON-GAAP EPS AND A FEW CENTS DILUTIVE TO FISCAL YEAR 2019 NON-GAAP EPS​

* CANTEL MEDICAL - DEAL CONSISTS OF $21.1 MILLION UP-FRONT CONSIDERATION AND $3.7 MILLION IN AN EARNOUT STRUCTURE