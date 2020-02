Feb 14 (Reuters) - Cantel Medical Corp:

* CANTEL MEDICAL CORP - ON FEB 13, 2020, CO ENTERED INTO STOCK REPURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH DENTAL HOLDING

* CANTEL MEDICAL CORP - IN AGREEMENT, CO WILL REPURCHASE SHARES FROM DENTAL HOLDING AT A PRICE PER SHARE OF $64.51 Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/38s8QyD Further company coverage: