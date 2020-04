April 1 (Reuters) - Cantel Medical Corp:

* CANTEL MEDICAL CORP - FOCUSED ON ACCELERATING SURGICAL EARLOOP MASK PRODUCTION BY ITS HUFRIEDYGROUP DENTAL DIVISION

* CANTEL MEDICAL - INCREASED ITS MANUFACTURING OUTPUT ON PROTECTIVE FACE SHIELDS BY 50% AND ANTICIPATES AN INCREASE OF OUTPUT BY 100% IN TWO WEEKS