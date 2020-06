BRIEF-Cantel Medical Reports Financial Results For Its Q3 Fiscal Year 2020

June 4 (Reuters) - Cantel Medical Corp:

* CANTEL MEDICAL REPORTS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR ITS THIRD QUARTER FISCAL YEAR 2020

* Q3 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.16

* Q3 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.37

* Q3 SALES $236.9 MILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $235.4 MILLION

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $0.12 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* COVID PANDEMIC IMPACTS FINAL FIVE WEEKS OF THE THIRD FISCAL QUARTER

* CANTEL MEDICAL - PANDEMIC PRIMARILY IMPACTED CO'S MEDICAL AND DENTAL SEGMENTS DURING QUARTER