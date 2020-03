BRIEF-Cantel Medical Reports Q2 NON-GAAP Earnings Per Share $0.61

March 5 (Reuters) - Cantel Medical Corp:

* CANTEL MEDICAL REPORTS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR ITS SECOND QUARTER FISCAL YEAR 2020

* Q2 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.61

* Q2 GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.05

* Q2 SALES $288.5 MILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $290.4 MILLION

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $0.67 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* REVISING CURRENT YEAR NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE TO $2.58 - $2.61

* CANTEL MEDICAL - REVISING CURRENT YEAR NON-GAAP EPS GUIDANCE BASED OFF SOFTER MEDICAL PERFORMANCE, ASSUMED PROCEDURE IMPACT IN CHINA DUE TO COVID19

* CANTEL MEDICAL - ON EARNINGS CALL, CO WILL DISCUSS A NEW SET OF INITIATIVES, KNOWN AS CANTEL 2.0

* CANTEL MEDICAL - QTRLY MEDICAL ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH OF 2.2%, WHICH WAS SOFTER THAN ANTICIPATED DUE PRIMARILY TO CAPITAL EQUIPMENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: