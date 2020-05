BRIEF-Cantel Medical Says Executive Officers Will Take Temporary Reduction In Base Salary

May 12 (Reuters) - Cantel Medical Corp:

* CANTEL MEDICAL - ALL OF EXECUTIVE OFFICERS WILL BE TAKING TEMPORARY REDUCTION IN BASE SALARY OF AT LEAST 10 PERCENT LASTING UNTIL AT LEAST AUGUST 23

* CANTEL MEDICAL-CEO GEORGE FOTIADES WILL COMPLETELY FORGO HIS BASE SALARY UNTIL AT LEAST JUNE 30, OTHER THAN PAYMENTS NECESSARY TO RETAIN HIS BENEFITS

* CANTEL MEDICAL-CHAIRMAN, CHARLES DIKER, IS ALSO FOREGOING HIS BASE SALARY UNTIL AT LEAST JUNE 1, OTHER THAN PAYMENTS NECESSARY TO RETAIN HIS BENEFITS

* CANTEL MEDICAL CORP - BOARD DETERMINED THAT THEY WILL FOREGO ENTIRETY OF THEIR SEMI-ANNUAL CASH RETAINER, OTHERWISE PAYABLE ON AUGUST 1, 2020