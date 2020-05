BRIEF-Cantel Medical Says Revenue For Q3 Is Estimated At $235-$237 Million

May 12 (Reuters) - Cantel Medical Corp:

* CANTEL ANNOUNCES AMENDED CREDIT FACILITY; PROVIDES UPDATE ON COVID IMPACT

* SEES Q3 REVENUE $235 MILLION TO $237 MILLION

* DEPLOYED WORKFORCE FURLOUGHS ACROSS MANUFACTURING SITES EXPERIENCING DECLINES IN DEMAND

* DEPLOYED TEMPORARY FURLOUGHS AND DECREASES IN PAY FOR ADMINISTRATIVE PERSONNEL

* DEFERRED ALL NON-ESSENTIAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES

* WITHDRAWN GUIDANCE FOR REMAINDER OF YEAR

* OVER LAST FIVE WEEKS OF Q3, SEGMENTS OF BUSINESS MOST EXPOSED TO ELECTIVES PROCEDURES WERE DOWN ABOUT 65% VERSUS Q2

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW $264.7 MILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* CANTEL MEDICAL - EXPECTS RECENT WEAKNESS TO CONTINUE INTO Q4, GRADUALLY IMPROVE AS ELECTIVE PROCEDURES ARE RESTORED IN END MARKETS