BRIEF-Cantel Medical to acquire BHT Group in Germany

1 Min Read
July 31 (Reuters) - Cantel Medical Corp
* Cantel Medical to acquire BHT Group in Germany
* Cantel Medical Corp - deal for cash purchase price of approximately $60.8 million on a cash-free and debt- free basis
* Cantel Medical Corp - anticipates acquisition to be accretive to non-gaap earnings per share in fiscal year ending July 31, 2018
* Cantel Medical Corp - anticipates acquisition accretive to GAAP earnings per share in fiscal year ending July 31, 2019 and beyond Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: