BRIEF-Canterbury Park To Temporarily Suspend Operations Monday, March 16 Due To Concerns About Coronavirus

March 16 (Reuters) - Canterbury Park Holding Corp:

* CANTERBURY PARK TO TEMPORARILY SUSPEND OPERATIONS MONDAY, MARCH 16 DUE TO CONCERNS ABOUT CORONAVIRUS

* WILL PAY ALL REGULARLY SCHEDULED EMPLOYEES TWO WEEKS WAGES AND WILL ALSO ALLOW THEM TO USE ANY ACCRUED PAID TIME OFF

* COMPANY OFFICIALS ARE UNAWARE OF ANY REPORTS OF COVID-19 AT CANTERBURY PARK

* WILL BE TEMPORARILY SUSPENDING ALL CARD CASINO, SIMULCAST, AND SPECIAL EVENTS OPERATIONS AT CANTERBURY PARK AT MARCH 16 NOON

* OFFICIALS PLAN TO CONDUCT THIS YEAR'S QUARTER HORSE RACE MEET AS SCHEDULED, CONTINGENT ON STATUS OF THIS RAPIDLY CHANGING SITUATION