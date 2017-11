BRIEF-Canwel Building Materials posts Q3 revenue of C$317 mln

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Canwel Building Materials Group Ltd

* Canwel building materials announces third quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 revenue C$317 million versus I/B/E/S view C$296 million

* During Q3, gross margin was $41.6 million, compared to $35.1 million during corresponding period in 2016​

* Net earnings before non-recurring items increased to $11.9 million during Q3 of 2017 versus $7.5 million in Q3 2016