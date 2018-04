April 4 (Reuters) - Navient Corp:

* CANYON CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC REPORTS A 7.8 PCT STAKE IN NAVIENT CORP AS OF APRIL 2 - SEC FILING

* CANYON CAPITAL ADVISORS SAYS INTEND TO DISCUSS POTENTIAL DIRECTOR NOMINEES WITH NAVIENT’S MANAGEMENT & BOARD

* CANYON CAPITAL ADVISORS SAYS ENGAGED IN DISCUSSIONS WITH NAVIENT'S BOARD REGARDING STRATEGY, STRATEGIC TRANSACTIONS, AMONG OTHERS