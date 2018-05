May 4 (Reuters) - Navient Corp:

* CANYON CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC REPORTS A 9.6 PERCENT STAKE IN NAVIENT CORP AS OF MAY 2 - SEC FILING

* CANYON CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC PREVIOUSLY REPORTED A 7.8 PERCENT STAKE IN NAVIENT CORP AS OF APRIL 2 Source text: (bit.ly/2HX6Pxj) Further company coverage: