BRIEF-Cap Gemini to reopen Altran offer from March 16 to March 27

March 13 (Reuters) - Altran Technologies SA:

* PARIS COURT OF APPEAL CONFIRMS CONFORMITY OF CAPGEMINI’S FRIENDLY TENDER OFFER FOR ALTRAN

* CAPGEMINI’S TAKEOVER OF ALTRAN IS NOW EFFECTIVE

* OFFER WILL BE REOPENED FROM 16 TO 27 MARCH 2020 (INCLUSIVE) ON SAME FINANCIAL TERMS, ALLOWING SHAREHOLDERS WHO HAVE NOT YET TENDERED THEIR SHARES TO OFFER TO DO SO AT A PRICE OF 14.50 EUROS PER ALTRAN SHARE

* THIS REOPENING IS THE LAST OPPORTUNITY FOR ALTRAN SHAREHOLDERS TO BENEFIT FROM CAPGEMINI’S OFFER AT A PRICE OF EUR 14.5 PER SHARE - CEO

* TAKEOVER OF ALTRAN BY CAPGEMINI, WHICH CURRENTLY HOLDS 55.13% OF SHARE CAPITAL AND 55.06% OF VOTING RIGHTS OF ALTRAN, IS NOW EFFECTIVE

* A FINAL STAGE OF FRIENDLY TENDER OFFER WILL BEGIN AS SOON AS MONDAY WITH REOPENING OF OFFER FOR A PERIOD OF 10 TRADING DAYS

* CAPGEMINI REITERATES THAT IT HAS ALSO UNDERTAKEN, FOR PERIOD OF 18 MONTHS FROM JANUARY 14, 2020, NOT TO FILE NEW OFFER OR IMPLEMENT MERGER ON BASIS OF PRICE PER ALTRAN SHARE HIGHER THAN OFFER PRICE

* ALTRAN’S FINANCIAL RESULTS WILL BE CONSOLIDATED IN CAPGEMINI GROUP’S FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS FROM APRIL 1, 2020

* PUBLICATION OF RESULTS FOR H1 2020, WHICH WILL BE FIRST CONSOLIDATED PUBLICATION, WILL TAKE PLACE AT BEGINNING OF SEPT 2020