March 20 (Reuters) - Capacent Holding AB (publ):

* CHANGES PROPOSAL FOR DIVIDEND FOR FY 2019 AND PROPOSES NO DIVIDEND WILL BE DISTRIBUTED

* THE CHANGED PROPOSAL IS A RESULT OF THE UNCERTAINTY PREVAILING IN ALL CO’S MARKETS, GIVEN THE EMERGING SITUATION WITH COVID-19 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)