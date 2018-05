BRIEF-Capella Education Co Reports Q1 Earnings Per Share $1.16 From Continuing Operations

May 2 (Reuters) - Capella Education Co:

* MPANY REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* Q1 REVENUE $112 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $112.9 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.16 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.17 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* CO IS MANAGING JOB-READY SKILLS SEGMENT TO BE LESS DILUTIVE IN 2018 AND EXPECTS ANNUAL TAX RATE TO BE SLIGHTLY ABOVE 25 PERCENT

* MPANY AND STRAYER CONTINUE TO EXPECT THAT MERGER WILL CLOSE IN Q3 OF 2018

* CAPELLA EDUCATION- AFTER DEAL COMPLETION, STRATEGIC EDUCATION WILL BE CORPORATE ENTITY UNDER WHICH CAPELLA UNIVERSITY & STRAYER UNIVERSITY WILL OPERATE

* CO HAD $27.0 MILLION OF SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION REMAINING AT MARCH 31, 2018, NO SHARES WERE REPURCHASED IN Q1 OF 2018