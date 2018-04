April 10 (Reuters) - CAPELLI SA:

* FY 2018/2019 LOOKS PROMISING, CONFIRMING GROUP’S OBJECTIVE OF RAPIDLY REACHING EUR 300 MILLION IN REVENUE

* OVER EUR 400 MILLION IN REAL ESTATE OPERATIONS TO BE PURCHASED BY END SEPT. 2018 Source text : bit.ly/2qkHHcb Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)