Jan 31 (Reuters) - CAPELLI SA:

* Q3 REVENUE EUR ‍​29.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 21.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* CONFIRMS SHORT AND LONG TERM OUTLOOK WITH AMBITION TO REACH 300 MILLION EUR IN REVENUE‍​

* STRONG ORGANIC GROWTH DYNAMIC EXPECTED IN Q4 Source text: bit.ly/2DU8i9i Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)