BRIEF-Capelli Year-End Growth Momentum Impacted By Covid-19 Pandemic

April 3 (Reuters) - CAPELLI SA:

* GROWTH MOMENTUM IN LINE WITH OBJECTIVES BUT IMPACTED BY THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC AT THE END OF THE FISCAL YEAR

* DEFERRED SALES EXPECTED TO BE CARRIED FORWARD TO 2020-21

* THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC AND THE CONTAINMENT MEASURES PUT IN PLACE AS OF MARCH 17 IMPACTED YEAR-END

* THE GROUP IS ALREADY EXPECTING MORE THAN €40 MILLION IN BLOCK SALES IN APRIL

* BACKLOG STOOD AT A RECORD LEVEL OF EUR 580 MILLION ON 7 FEBRUARY 2020

* IN TOTAL, THE GROUP RECORDED A TURNOVER OF EUR 51 MILLION BETWEEN 17 AND 31 MARCH Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)