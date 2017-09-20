FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Capgemini acquires U.S. ECommerce provider Lyons Consulting Group
Sections
Featured
Trump’s Iran decision hurts chance of a North Korea deal
Commentary
Trump’s Iran decision hurts chance of a North Korea deal
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
Russia and U.S. politics
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
Exclusive
World
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IT Services & Consulting
September 20, 2017 / 6:35 AM / in a month

BRIEF-Capgemini acquires U.S. ECommerce provider Lyons Consulting Group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Capgemini:

* Announces acquisition of Lyons Consulting Group (LYONSCG), an award-winning digital and global commerce service provider with expertise in salesforce commerce cloud business

* Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, LYONSCG accelerates the group’s growth strategy focused on digital, notably in North America, says Capgemini

* Founded in 2003, LYONSCG works with a number of leading retail and B2B brands such as GoPro, Titleist/FootJoy, Timex, Charlotte Russe, Vince, and Bayou Steel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.