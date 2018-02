Feb 5 (Reuters) - CAPGEMINI:

* LIQUIDHUB‘S ESTIMATED 2017 REVENUES OF AROUND 200 MILLION EUROS

* REINFORCES ITS GLOBAL LEADERSHIP IN DIGITAL WITH THE ACQUISITION OF CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT FIRM LIQUIDHUB

* TRANSACTION IS DUE TO CLOSE IN NEXT COUPLE OF MONTHS.