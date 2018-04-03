FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 3, 2018 / 9:16 AM / Updated a day ago

BRIEF-Capgemini announces a 1 billion euros bond issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 3 (Reuters) - Capgemini:

* Capgemini has launched a €1 billion bond issue comprising 6.5-year €500 million senior unsecured notes (the 2024 bond) and 10-year €500 million senior unsecured notes (the 2028 bond).

* Capgemini informs that BNP Paribas has launched today a cash tender offer for Capgemini’s €1.25 billion bond maturing in July 2020, up to a maximum principal amount of €500 million.

* Capgemini intends to exchange some or all of the 2024 bonds with the 2020 bonds acquired by BNP Paribas through the tender offer

* The proceeds from the 2028 bond and any balance remaining from the 2024 bond will be used for general corporate purposes, including the redemption of the €500 million bond maturing on July 2, 2018

