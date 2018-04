April 11 (Reuters) - CAPGEMINI:

* CAPGEMINI SE : SUCCESSFUL OUTCOME OF THE TENDER OFFER ON CAPGEMINI’S 2020 BONDS

* BNP PARIBAS ANNOUNCED TODAY IT HAS INCREASED AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 2020 BONDS THAT IT INTENDS TO PURCHASE TO EUR 574 MILLION

* TOTAL CASH CONSIDERATION OF EUR 597 MILLION, EXCLUDING ACCRUED INTEREST.

* FOLLOWING CANCELLATION OF 2020 BONDS, OUTSTANDING PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 2020 BONDS WILL BE EUR 676 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)