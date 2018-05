May 4 (Reuters) - Capgemini SE:

* Capgemini announced today its plan to appoint Carole Ferrand as Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO), replacing Aiman Ezzat who is Chief Operating Officer alongside Thierry Delaporte since January 1, 2018.

* Most recently, from 2013, Ferrand held the position of Financial Director at Artémis Group, the holding company of the Pinault family (Kering, FNAC, vineyards), also in charge of strategic and financial support for certain investments