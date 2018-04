BRIEF-Capgemini Q1 Cons. Revenues Up 7.2 Pct At 3.15 Billion Euros

April 26 (Reuters) - CAPGEMINI SE:

* CAPGEMINI SE: CAPGEMINI GROWTH ACCELERATES IN Q1 2018

* GROUP ACHIEVED CONSOLIDATED REVENUES OF EUR 3,153 MILLION IN Q1 OF 2018, UP 7.2%

* WE CONFIRM OUR TARGETS FOR REVENUE GROWTH, OPERATING MARGIN AND FREE CASH FLOW FOR 2018

* FOR 2018, AIMS TO ACCELERATE ITS GROWTH WITH REVENUE PROGRESSION OF 6% TO 7% AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATES

* FOR 2018, AIMS TO INCREASE PROFITABILITY WITH OPERATING MARGIN OF 12.0% TO 12.2%

* FOR 2018, AIMS TO GENERATE AN ORGANIC FREE CASH FLOW IN EXCESS OF €1 BILLION

* THIS OUTLOOK TAKES INTO ACCOUNT THE APPLICATION OF IFRS 15 FROM JANUARY 1, 2018

* IN ADDITION, EXPECTS CURRENCY MOVEMENTS TO NEGATIVELY IMPACT REVENUES BY AROUND 3.5 POINTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)