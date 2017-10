Sept 12 (Reuters) - Capgemini:

* Reiterates its targets for 2017

* Confirms aim of achieving medium-term operating margin between 12.5% and 13.0% and organic growth between 5% and 7%

* Company holding investor presentation in London on Sept 12

* Group will notably further illustrate the rapid transition of its business toward Digital and Cloud which represented 35% of its revenues in the first half of the 2017, and will provide a general Group update