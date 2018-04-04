BRIEF-Capgemini successfully prices 1.1 billion euro bond issue

April 4 (Reuters) - Capgemini:

* Successfully priced on April 3, 2018, a total of €1.1 billion bonds comprising two tranches

* €600 million 6.5-year notes with a 1.00% coupon (issue price 99.377%) (the 2024 bond)

* €500 million 10-year notes with a 1.75% coupon (issue price 99.755%) (the 2028 bond)

* On the back of the significant oversubscription, the bond issuance was increased to €1.1 billion from €1.0 billion

* Proceeds from the 2028 bond and any balance remaining from the 2024 bond will be used for general corporate purposes, including the redemption of the €500 million bond maturing on July 2, 2018