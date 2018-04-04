FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
IT Services & Consulting
April 4, 2018 / 6:35 AM / in 20 hours

BRIEF-Capgemini successfully prices 1.1 billion euro bond issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 4 (Reuters) - Capgemini:

* Successfully priced on April 3, 2018, a total of €1.1 billion bonds comprising two tranches

* €600 million 6.5-year notes with a 1.00% coupon (issue price 99.377%) (the 2024 bond)

* €500 million 10-year notes with a 1.75% coupon (issue price 99.755%) (the 2028 bond)

* On the back of the significant oversubscription, the bond issuance was increased to €1.1 billion from €1.0 billion

* Proceeds from the 2028 bond and any balance remaining from the 2024 bond will be used for general corporate purposes, including the redemption of the €500 million bond maturing on July 2, 2018

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.