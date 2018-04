April 10 (Reuters) - Capgemini SE:

* SIGNS A NEW CONTRACT WITH ENECO GROUP FOR CLOUD MANAGEMENT, APPLICATION SERVICES AND SERVICE INTEGRATION

* FOUR-AND-A-HALF-YEAR CONTRACT AWARDED TO ITS DUTCH SUBSIDIARIES, CAPGEMINI NEDERLAND B.V. AND SOGETI NEDERLAND B.V.

* CONTRACT VALUE OF 30 MILLION EUROS Source text: bit.ly/2GOpXwA Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)