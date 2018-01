Jan 10 (Reuters) - Union Bankshares Corp:

* CAPGEN CAPITAL GROUP VI LP REPORTS A 7.3 PCT STAKE IN UNION BANKSHARES CORP AS OF JAN 1 - SEC FILING

* CAPGEN CAPITAL GROUP SAYS HAVE HAD, INTEND TO CONTINUE HAVING DISCUSSIONS WITH UNION BANKSHARES' MANAGEMENT CONCERNING FINANCING & STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES