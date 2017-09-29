FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Capio buys Norwegian eye specialist clinic
Sections
Featured
Trump’s Iran decision hurts chance of a North Korea deal
Commentary
Trump’s Iran decision hurts chance of a North Korea deal
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
Economy
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
Exclusive
World
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
September 29, 2017 / 6:37 AM / 21 days ago

BRIEF-Capio buys Norwegian eye specialist clinic

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Capio

* Capio acquires a Norwegian eye specialist clinic

* Capio has signed an agreement to acquire 51% of the shares in Orbita Øyelegesenter AS, including subsidiaries

* Net sales in 2017 are estimated to MNOK 20

* Enterprise value is MNOK 17 for 51% of Orbita and Capio has the option to acquire the remaining 49% of the shares after four years

* The acquisition is estimated to be closed and included in the Capio Group from October 2, 2017

* The acquisition is not expected to significantly impact the Group’s earnings in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.