BRIEF-Capio loses contracts within acute geriatrics and specialized addiction treatment in Stockholm

April 11 (Reuters) - Capio AB (publ):

* CAPIO LOSES CONTRACTS WITHIN ACUTE GERIATRICS AND SPECIALIZED ADDICTION TREATMENT IN STOCKHOLM

* SAYS STOCKHOLM COUNTY COUNCIL (SCC) HAS RESOLVED TO AWARD THE CONTRACT TO RUN ACUTE GERIATRIC ACTIVITIES AT DALEN’S HOSPITAL IN STOCKHOLM AND THE CONTRACT TO RUN SPECIALIZED ADDICTION TREATMENT IN SCC (TODAY CAPIO MARIA) RESPECTIVELY TO OTHER HEALTHCARE PROVIDERS WHEN THE CURRENT CONTRACT PERIODS END

* SAYS LOSS OF CONTRACTS IS EXPECTED TO IMPACT GROUP’S FINANCIAL DEVELOPMENT IN 2019 NEGATIVELY WITH NET SALES OF AROUND MSEK 470 AND EBITA RESULT OF AROUND MSEK 40

* SAYS LOSS OF CONTRACTS WILL NOT SIGNIFICANTLY IMPACT GROUP IN 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)