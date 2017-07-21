FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in a month
BRIEF-Capio Q2 EBIT, organic growth below forecasts
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
U.S. judge in Takata bankruptcy halts lawsuits vs automakers
Business
U.S. judge in Takata bankruptcy halts lawsuits vs automakers
Graphic: An imminent threat?
North Korea
Graphic: An imminent threat?
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
Reuters Focus
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
July 21, 2017 / 6:08 AM / in a month

BRIEF-Capio Q2 EBIT, organic growth below forecasts

1 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - Capio AB (Publ)

* Q2 organic sales growth 0.5 pct (4.0)

* Q2 operating result (EBIT) MSEK 108 (157)

* Reuters poll: Capio Q2 organic sales growth seen at 2.3 percent, adjusted EBIT at SEK 144 million

* Says in Germany fewer working days compared to 2016 combined with cancellations of planned surgeries at the end of the quarter, burden growth and margins in Q2 2017. This is seen as a temporary drop in volume growth and is expected to recover during the second half of 2017

* Says for full year 2017 our expectation is to reach a group EBITDA growth exceeding 10 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.