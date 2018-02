BRIEF-Capio to buy Swedish primary care group Novakliniken

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Capio Ab (Publ):

* CAPIO TO ACQUIRE THE SWEDISH PRIMARY CARE GROUP NOVAKLINIKEN

* SAYS ‍NOVAKLINIKEN OPERATES EIGHT PRIMARY CARE CENTERS AND TWO BRANCHES, AND PROVIDES SOME OCCUPATIONAL HEALTH AND DENTAL SERVICES​

* ‍SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE 100% OF NOVAKLINIKEN WITH OPERATIONS IN SOUTHEASTERN PARTS OF SKÅNE​

* ENTERPRISE VALUE IS MSEK 88

* SAYS NOVAKLINIKEN 2017 NET SALES WERE MSEK 245​

* SAYS ‍ENTERPRISE VALUE IS MSEK 88 AND ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE CLOSED AND INCLUDED IN CAPIO FROM APRIL 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)