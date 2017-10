BRIEF-Capita Managed IT Solutions acquires Smartschools

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Capita Plc:

* ANNOUNCED THE ACQUISITION OF SMARTSCHOOLS, A CO. WEXFORD-BASED PROVIDER OF ICT SERVICES AND EQUIPMENT TO THE EDUCATION SECTOR

* ACQUISITION STRENGTHENS CAPITA’S PRESENCE WITHIN THE REPUBLIC OF IRELAND, WHERE IT ALREADY EMPLOYS OVER 1700 PEOPLE.

* CAPITA - "INCLUDES PROVIDING AN ICT MANAGED SERVICE FOR OVER 1100 SCHOOLS AS PART OF EDUCATION NETWORK FOR NORTHERN IRELAND PROJECT FOR CLASSROOM 2000"