BRIEF-Capita Says Revenue In H1 Expected To Be Around 10% Lower Than 2019

June 25 (Reuters) - Capita PLC:

* CAPITA PLC - REVENUE IN H1 IS EXPECTED TO BE AROUND 10% LOWER THAN 2019

* CAPITA PLC - COST SAVINGS OF AT LEAST £45M ALREADY DELIVERED IN FIRST HALF TO MITIGATE FINANCIAL IMPACT

* CAPITA PLC - CONTINUE TO EXPECT TO REMAIN COMPLIANT WITH DEBT COVENANTS AT H1

* CAPITA PLC - EXPECT TRADING OVER REST OF YEAR TO REMAIN RESILIENT

* CAPITA PLC - SMALL DECLINE IN TRADING WAS EXPECTED IN FIRST HALF DUE TO CONTRACT LOSSES REPORTED IN 2019

* CAPITA PLC - Q1 WAS BROADLY IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS

* CAPITA PLC - LIQUIDITY REMAINS GOOD

* CAPITA PLC - LIQUIDITY AT 23 JUNE WAS £832MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: