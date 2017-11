Nov 14 (Reuters) - Capital Appreciation Ltd

* CAPITAL APPRECIATION LTD - ‍MAIDEN DIVIDEND 2,0 CENTS PER SHARE​

* CAPITAL APPRECIATION LTD - ‍HY GROSS REVENUES FOR PERIOD UNDER REVIEW AMOUNTED TO R 223.4 MILLION (2016 - R 39.7 MILLION)​

* CAPITAL APPRECIATION LTD - ‍HY EPS AND HEPS OF 4.02 CENTS PER SHARE, AN INCREASE OF 87% FROM YEAR AGO​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: