May 7 (Reuters) - Capital Appreciation Ltd:

* EXPECT FY EARNINGS PER SHARE (EPS) AND HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE (HEPS) TO INCREASE BY BETWEEN 186% AND 199%

* EXPECT FY NEPS AND NHEPS FOR YEAR TO BE BETWEEN 9.73 CENTS AND 10.05 CENTS PER SHARE