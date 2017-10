July 20 (Reuters) - Capital Bank Financial Corp

* Capital Bank Financial Corp. reports second quarter GAAP EPS of $0.45 and core eps of $0.50

* Q2 core earnings per share $0.50

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.45

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly net interest income increased $23.7 million to $85.2 million from from $61.5 million