BRIEF-Capital Corps LLC Dissolves Share Stake In Broadway Financial Corp As Of June 19

June 23 (Reuters) - Broadway Financial Corp:

* CAPITAL CORPS LLC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN BROADWAY FINANCIAL CORP AS OF JUNE 19 - SEC FILING

* CAPITAL CORPS LLC SAYS IT HAD REPORTED A STAKE OF 9.57% IN BROADWAY FINANCIAL CORP AS OF MAY 28

* CAPITAL CORPS LLC ON JUNE 22, DELIVERED A LETTER TO BROADWAY FINANCIAL CORP

* CAPITAL CORPS - WILL BE PROVIDING BROADWAY FINANCIAL BOARD ADDITIONAL CORRESPONDENCE RELATING TO CAPITAL CORPS' RIGHTS UNDER SHAREHOLDER RIGHTS PLAN