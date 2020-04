April 14 (Reuters) - Broadway Financial Corp:

* CAPITAL CORPS LLC SAYS ON APRIL 13, DELIVERED LETTER TO BROADWAY FINANCIAL’S BOARD - SEC FILING

* CAPITAL CORPS - IN LETTER, PROPOSES BINDING, NON-BINDING PROVISIONS RELATING TO PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF BROADWAY FINANCIAL BY CAPITAL CORPS

* CAPITAL CORPS - NON-BINDING PROVISIONS INCLUDE ACQUISITION OF ALL OF BROADWAY FINANCIAL’S OUTSTANDING COMMON SHARES FOR $48.8 MILLION OR ABOUT $1.75/SHARE Source text : (bit.ly/34CuKhx) Further company coverage: