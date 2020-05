BRIEF-Capital Corps LLC Says On May 8, Delivered Letter To Broadway Financial's Board

May 8 (Reuters) - Broadway Financial Corp:

* CAPITAL CORPS LLC SAYS ON MAY 8, DELIVERED LETTER TO BROADWAY FINANCIAL’S BOARD REFERRING TO PROPOSED ACQUISITION BY CAPITAL CORPS - SEC FILING

* CAPITAL CORPS - DISAPPOINTED BROADWAY FINANCIAL BOARD REJECTED OUT OF HAND, WILL NOT DISCUSS OFFER TO ACQUIRE 100% OF COMMON STOCK OF CO FOR $1.75PER SHARE

* CAPITAL CORPS SAYS BROADWAY’S BOARD NOT REPRESENTING INTERESTS OF SHAREHOLDERS BY IGNORING CAPITAL CORPS’ OFFER OF $1.75 PER SHARE

* CAPITAL CORPS - WILL EXTEND TO BROADWAY FINANCIAL BOARD SECOND CHANCE TO CONSIDER OFFER TO NEGOTIATE DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO BUY ALL OUTSTANDING COMMON SHARES AT $1.75PER SHARE