July 21, 2017 / 6:36 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Capital & Counties Properties announces 225 mln pounds US private placement debt for Covent Garden​

1 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - Capital & Counties Properties Plc :

* Says agrees 225 mln stg US private placement debt for covent garden

* Signed agreement with eight institutional investors, for a private placement of 225 mln stg senior unsecured notes

* Notes have maturities ranging from seven to 20 years sterling denominated unsecured debt has a weighted average fixed rate coupon of 2.75 pct​

* Eexpected that closing and funding of transaction will occur in August​

* Pproceeds of issue will be used initially to repay bank facility and for subsequent investment on covent garden estate​

* Barclays Bank plc and Natwest Markets acted as joint active agents on this transaction and were supported by Santander and HSBC​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

