Nov 13 (Reuters) - Capital & Counties Properties Plc

* CONFIRMS IT REMAINS IN DISCUSSIONS WITH LONDON BOROUGH OF HAMMERSMITH & FULHAM FOR MASTERPLAN FOR EARLS COURT OPPORTUNITY AREA​

* IN EVENT ENHANCED MASTERPLAN DOES NOT PROGRESS OR AGREEMENT IS NOT REACHED, CONDITIONAL LAND SALE AGREEMENT WILL REMAIN IN PLACE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: