March 26 (Reuters) - Capital & Counties Properties Plc :

* ‍ANNOUNCES SALE OF EMPRESS STATE BUILDING FOR £250 MILLION​

* SALE OF EMPRESS STATE BUILDING TO MAYOR’S OFFICE FOR POLICING AND CRIME​

* ‍DISPOSAL RESULTED IN A REDUCTION IN CAPCO’S PRO FORMA LTV AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2017 FROM 21 PER CENT TO 15 PER CENT​

* DEAL ‍IS EXPECTED TO RESULT IN NET CASH PROCEEDS OF APPROXIMATELY £248.5 MILLION​