March 16 (Reuters) - Capital Estate Ltd:

* EXPECTED TO RECORD A LOSS FOR SIX-MONTH PERIOD

* SPREAD OF NOVEL CORONAVIRUS HAS SIGNIFICANT NEGATIVE IMPACT ON ECONOMIES AND GROUP’S IN SIX-MONTH PERIOD

* EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO SLOWDOWN OF SALE OF PROPERTIES, DECLINE IN HOTEL REVENUE AMONG OTHERS