May 6 (Reuters) - Capital Finance Holdings Ltd:

* SEES AN INCREASE IN LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE FOR THREE MONTHS BY ABOUT 207%

* EXPECTED TO RECORD A DECREASE IN QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE BY ABOUT 28%

* EXPECTED INCREASE IN LOSS DUE TO UNFAVORABLE ECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT & EXTREME MARKET AND OPERATING CONDITIONS CAUSED BY COVID-19

* SEES A CHARGE OF LOSS ALLOWANCE FOR EXPECTED CREDIT LOSSES ON LOANS TO CUSTOMERS OF ABOUT HK$12.7 MILLION IN QUARTER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: