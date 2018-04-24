BRIEF-Capital Float Raises $22 Mln In Equity Funding From Amazon

April 24 (Reuters) - Capital Float :

* RAISED $22 MILLION IN EQUITY FUNDING FROM AMAZON Source text - Capital Float (Zen Lefin Pvt Ltd), India’s largest digital lender, announced today that it has raised $22 Million (INR 144 crores) in equity funding from Amazon. This latest fund raise takes Capital Float’s total equity funding to nearly $110 million from Amazon and other existing investors including Ribbit Capital, SAIF Partners, Sequoia India, Creation Investments, and Aspada. In addition, the company has also raised debt amounting to $130 million till-date (INR 840 crores) from leading banks and NBFCs. Further company coverage: