in a month
BRIEF-Capital Mining responds to Sydney Morning Herald article
July 13, 2017 / 3:46 AM / in a month

BRIEF-Capital Mining responds to Sydney Morning Herald article

1 Min Read

July 13 (Reuters) - Capital Mining Ltd :

* Article published by the Sydney Morning Herald erroneously classifies payments to Chapmans Limited as directors’ fees

* Responds to media articles

* Capital Mining says both Dykes and Dunlop are directors of Chapmans Limited and all payments have been disclosed in capital’s financial statements

* "The Australian Financial Review incorrectly states the total director’s fees"

* Reiterate that they have at all times complied with obligations relating to continuous disclosure, including remuneration disclosures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

