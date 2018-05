May 8 (Reuters) - Capital One Financial Corp:

* CAPITAL ONE ANNOUNCES SALE OF APPROXIMATELY $17 BILLION OF MORTGAGES TO DLJ MORTGAGE CAPITAL, INC., A SUBSIDIARY OF CREDIT SUISSE AG

* CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP - COMPANY EXPECTS TO COMPLETE TRANSACTION AND RECORD A GAIN IN Q2 OF 2018

* CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP - EXPECTS TO RESUME REPURCHASING SHARES OF STOCK THROUGH END OF Q2 OF 2018 UNDER EXISTING BOARD AUTHORIZATION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: